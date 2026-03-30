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Nitish Kumar's Epochal Shift: From Bihar CM to Rajya Sabha

Nitish Kumar, Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister, resigns from the Bihar Legislative Council to assume office in the Rajya Sabha. His decision prompts speculation on political transitions in Bihar as his transformative legacy continues to influence the state's politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:12 IST
Nitish Kumar's Epochal Shift: From Bihar CM to Rajya Sabha
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Nitish Kumar, the stalwart of Bihar's political scene and the Janata Dal (United) chief, has resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council. This move sets the stage for Kumar to take on a new role in the Rajya Sabha, reflecting a monumental shift in Bihar's political landscape.

At 75, Kumar laid out a poignant vision through a heartfelt message, emphasizing his goal of serving in all legislative tiers while committing to Bihar's continued development. His departure has stirred responses from political allies and rivals alike, with the National Democratic Alliance acknowledging his crucial role in parliamentary democracy.

Reactions varied, with supporters praising his development achievements and opposition figures such as Tejashwi Yadav attributing the move to political conspiracies. Kumar's departure leaves an indelible mark on Bihar's politics, as speculation surrounds the rising role of his son, Nishant Kumar, who recently joined JD(U).

(With inputs from agencies.)

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