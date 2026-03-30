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Nitish Kumar's Transition: Guiding Bihar from Rajya Sabha

Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, transitions to Rajya Sabha, resigning from the state's Legislative Council. Despite his move, leaders assure that his focus remains on Bihar's welfare. The political shift, described as emotional, marks the end of an era in Bihar's politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:51 IST
Nitish Kumar's Transition: Guiding Bihar from Rajya Sabha
Bihar Minister Deepak Prakash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Deepak Prakash, a minister in Bihar, emphasized on Monday that Nitish Kumar, the state's longest-serving Chief Minister and leader of the Janata Dal (United), will continue to contribute to Bihar's development as he transitions to the Rajya Sabha. Prakash assured that Kumar's influential guidance will persist as a crucial element in advancing the state's progress.

Nitish Kumar's resignation from the Bihar Legislative Council signifies the conclusion of a notable chapter in the state's political landscape. Recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, Kumar's departure from the council was confirmed by Awadhesh Narain Singh, chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council, marking an emotional moment for Bihar. Singh conveyed the state's sentiment, reflecting on Kumar's contributions and the void left by his resignation.

Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar corroborated the continuation of Kumar's dedication to the state's welfare despite his shift to the Upper House. He expressed confidence in Kumar's unwavering focus on Bihar, highlighting their enduring political association. In contrast, JD(U) MLC Sanjay Gandhi downplayed the emotional factor of the resignation, seeing it as a standard procedural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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