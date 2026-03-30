Nitish Kumar's Transition to Rajya Sabha: A New Chapter for Bihar

On Monday, Bihar Minister Deepak Prakash emphasized that Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar and leader of the Janata Dal (United), would continue to contribute to the state's progress. This assurance comes as Kumar transitions to a new role in the Rajya Sabha.

Nitish Kumar's resignation from his membership in the Bihar Legislative Council marked the conclusion of a pivotal era in state politics. Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council, Awadhesh Narain Singh, highlighted the emotional impact of Kumar's departure, acknowledging his pivotal role in Bihar's development. Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha comes with assurances of ongoing guidance and commitment to the state's welfare.

Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar echoed sentiments of confidence in Kumar's continued dedication to Bihar's development. Despite the emotional nature of the transition, Speaker Kumar reaffirmed that Nitish Kumar's focus will remain on the state's progress. JD(U) MLC Sanjay Gandhi described the resignation as a routine procedural step, noting Kumar's comfort and adherence to protocol.

(With inputs from agencies.)