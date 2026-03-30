Left Menu

Nitish Kumar's Transition to Rajya Sabha: A New Chapter for Bihar

Bihar’s longest-serving Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, has resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council to move to the Rajya Sabha. Ministers affirm his continued influence over Bihar’s development. The transition marks an emotional yet procedural move in Bihar’s political landscape, with Kumar promising to serve the state from his new position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:51 IST
Nitish Kumar's Transition to Rajya Sabha: A New Chapter for Bihar
Bihar Minister Deepak Prakash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Bihar Minister Deepak Prakash emphasized that Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar and leader of the Janata Dal (United), would continue to contribute to the state's progress. This assurance comes as Kumar transitions to a new role in the Rajya Sabha.

Nitish Kumar's resignation from his membership in the Bihar Legislative Council marked the conclusion of a pivotal era in state politics. Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council, Awadhesh Narain Singh, highlighted the emotional impact of Kumar's departure, acknowledging his pivotal role in Bihar's development. Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha comes with assurances of ongoing guidance and commitment to the state's welfare.

Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar echoed sentiments of confidence in Kumar's continued dedication to Bihar's development. Despite the emotional nature of the transition, Speaker Kumar reaffirmed that Nitish Kumar's focus will remain on the state's progress. JD(U) MLC Sanjay Gandhi described the resignation as a routine procedural step, noting Kumar's comfort and adherence to protocol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TSA Turmoil: U.S. Airports Recover from Shutdown Chaos

TSA Turmoil: U.S. Airports Recover from Shutdown Chaos

 Global
2
Odisha Voter Roll Overhaul: 7.68 Lakh Names Removed

Odisha Voter Roll Overhaul: 7.68 Lakh Names Removed

 India
3
Chief Minister's Stand: Urging FCRA Bill Revisions

Chief Minister's Stand: Urging FCRA Bill Revisions

 India
4
Youth Legislators Shape India's Democratic Future

Youth Legislators Shape India's Democratic Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026