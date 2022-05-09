Left Menu

Islamic state claims responsibility for attack on Egyptian troops in Sinai

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-05-2022 01:10 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 01:10 IST
  • Egypt

Islamic State on Sunday claimed responsibility for a deadly attack that killed an officer and 10 Egyptian soldiers in Egypt's Sinai peninsula, the group said on its Telegram channel.

Saturday's attack was one of the deadliest in recent years in northern Sinai, where Egypt's security forces have been battling Islamist militants with links to Islamic State.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

