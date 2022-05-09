Russia has enough missiles and munitions, Interfax cites Deputy PM
Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 11:49 IST
Russia has enough high-precision missiles and ammunition to fulfill all the tasks assigned to the country's armed forces, the Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov as saying on Monday.
A senior Pentagon official said in March that Russia, which sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation, was running out of precision-guided munitions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
