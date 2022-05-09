Left Menu

Russia has enough missiles and munitions, Interfax cites Deputy PM

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2022 11:51 IST
Russia has enough missiles and munitions, Interfax cites Deputy PM
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Russia has enough high-precision missiles and ammunition to fulfill all the tasks assigned to the country's armed forces, the Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov as saying on Monday.

A senior Pentagon official said in March that Russia, which sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation, was running out of precision-guided munitions.

