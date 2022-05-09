Firecrackers explode near BJP leaders at Noida event, cops launch probe

A firecracker exploded and triggered a small fire in a tent under which some BJP leaders were seated on a stage during a religious programme in Greater Noida, prompting the local police to launch a probe, officials said on Monday. No individual was hurt during the explosion but panic had gripped the crowd present during the programme, which was wrapped up immediately in the wake of the incident, the officials said. Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Aligarh MP Satish Gautam and other BJP leaders were on the stage when the incident took place around 9.30 pm on Sunday for the culmination of the religious programme at the Dauji temple in the Jewar area of the district, they said. ''Some VIPs guests were also on the stage for the culmination programme. The local police had provided security for the event while some security personnel were present with the VIP guests also,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said. ''Firecrackers were being burst during the programme in over excitement. It was being carried out by a person hired for the job. The local police had asked them to not burn firecrackers but the event organisers did not listen to police,'' Pandey said. ''Soon, an explosion was heard above the tent on the stage. It emerged that it was a firecracker whose splinter had reached there and exploded, leading to a small part of the tent getting burnt in the episode,'' the officer said. ''The local police and senior officials had reached the spot immediately to inspect the situation along with forensic experts and the facts were ascertained that it was indeed a firecracker explosion,'' he said. The local police are further probing the case and all angles are being investigated, he added.

