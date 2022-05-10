Left Menu

Rajasthan: Woman kills 4-year-old girl to steal her silver anklets, buries body in sand mound

To steal silver anklets of a four-year-old girl, a woman strangulated her to death and buried the body in a sand mound in her house in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.According to the police, the 29-year-old woman lured the girl into her house with a toffee Saturday evening.

According to the police, the 29-year-old woman lured the girl into her house with a toffee Saturday evening. She hit the girl in head with a stone and then strangulated her to death. The woman removed the anklets and buried the body in a sand mound in her house in the Bhawanimandi police station area of the district.

Following a missing complaint, the police swiftly swung into action, recovered the body from the neighbour's house Sunday morning and arrested the woman on the same night.

She was produced before a court on Monday and was sent to judicial custody.

The woman, identified as Taruna, admitted to have committed the crime, Circle Inspector at Bhawanimandi police station Mahesh Singh said, adding that the anklets were recovered from her possession.

She did not even told her husband about the incident, the police said.

The four-year-old girl is a resident of Suwasra in Madhya Pradesh and had been living with her mother at her maternal grandparents' house in Meharpur village in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district for the last four months.

