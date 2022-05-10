Left Menu

Two journalists killed in Mexican state of Veracruz

Two Mexican journalists were killed on Monday in the eastern state of Veracruz, the state attorney general's office said, adding to the toll in one of the deadliest years on record for media workers in the country. Yessenia Mollinedo and Sheila Garcia died in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, the office said on Twitter. Local media said unidentified gunmen shot the two as they sat in a car.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-05-2022 04:32 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 04:32 IST
Two Mexican journalists were killed on Monday in the eastern state of Veracruz, the state attorney general's office said, adding to the toll in one of the deadliest years on record for media workers in the country. Yessenia Mollinedo and Sheila Garcia died in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, the office said on Twitter. Local media said unidentified gunmen shot the two as they sat in a car.

Violence against media workers has jumped during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration, according to a report published in April by Article 19, a freedom of expression advocacy group. The latest killings come four days after veteran journalist Luis Enrique Ramirez was found dead on the side of a highway in the northern state of Sinaloa.

Prior to the death of Ramirez, eight journalists had been killed this year in Mexico, according to Article 19 data.

