Left Menu

U.S. extradites former Honduran police chief on drug charges

A Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) plane took off from the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa on Tuesday morning carrying the country's former police, Juan Carlos "El Tigre" Bonilla, who is being extradited to the United States on drug-trafficking charges.

Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 10-05-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 22:11 IST
U.S. extradites former Honduran police chief on drug charges
  • Country:
  • Honduras

A Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) plane took off from the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa on Tuesday morning carrying the country's former police, Juan Carlos "El Tigre" Bonilla, who is being extradited to the United States on drug-trafficking charges. Bonilla, who was police chief in the Central American nation between 2012 and 2013 under former right-wing former President Porfirio Lobo, was arrested in March as he was driving through a toll booth.

He has denied the accusations from U.S. prosecutors, who have sought his extradition for more than two years. "I go with the presence of the Almighty, my head held high, a clear conscience that I owe nothing to the United States," Bonilla wrote in a letter published in local media last week.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez pleaded not guilty to drug and weapons charges in a U.S. federal court, following his extradition last month. Hernandez is accused of receiving millions of dollars from drug traffickers in exchange for immunity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022