Marquez Triumphs in Brazilian GP Sprint After Di Giannantonio's Slip

In a heart-pounding finish, Marc Marquez emerged victorious at the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint on Saturday, ending a winning drought following a significant injury last year.

Fabio di Giannantonio's late-race misstep while leading from pole position allowed Marquez to seize the lead, completing the race in 19 minutes 41.982 seconds.

The race, delayed due to track issues, saw Marquez fend off a final attempt from Di Giannantonio, declaring his satisfaction with the sprint yet focusing on Sunday's main event victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)