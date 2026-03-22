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Marquez Triumphs in Brazilian GP Sprint After Di Giannantonio's Slip

Marc Marquez clinched a thrilling victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint, his first since recovering from a collarbone fracture. A late mistake by pole-sitter Fabio di Giannantonio granted Marquez the chance to overtake and secure the win by a narrow margin as challenges continued both on and off the track.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 03:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 03:44 IST
Marquez Triumphs in Brazilian GP Sprint After Di Giannantonio's Slip
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In a heart-pounding finish, Marc Marquez emerged victorious at the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint on Saturday, ending a winning drought following a significant injury last year.

Fabio di Giannantonio's late-race misstep while leading from pole position allowed Marquez to seize the lead, completing the race in 19 minutes 41.982 seconds.

The race, delayed due to track issues, saw Marquez fend off a final attempt from Di Giannantonio, declaring his satisfaction with the sprint yet focusing on Sunday's main event victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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