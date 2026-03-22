PSG Dominates Nice: Nuno Mendes Shines with Penalty and Assist

Paris Saint-Germain reclaimed the summit of Ligue 1 with a commanding 4-0 triumph over a depleted Nice side, courtesy of a penalty and assist from Nuno Mendes. Mendes confidently converted a penalty awarded after VAR intervention, putting the visitors in control.

The Portuguese defender showcased his offensive prowess, setting up Desire Doue for a splendid finish that doubled PSG's lead. The hosts struggled further after being reduced to ten men following a VAR-reviewed foul by Youssouf Ndayishimiye.

Despite Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's disallowed goal, PSG's Ousmane Dembele created a chance for Dro Fernandez to score his first senior goal, and Warren Zaire-Emery sealed the win with a late strike, positioning the Parisians at the league's pinnacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)