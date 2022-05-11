Rampur court issues NBW against Azam's wife and MLA son in fake birth certificate case

A special court on Wednesday issued non-bailable warrants against Samajwadi party MLA Abdullah Azam and his mother Tanzeen Fatima here after rejecting their applications for exemption from appearance in a fake birth certificate case against the legislator.

The warrant was issued after the two failed to appear for the hearing in the special court for MPs and MLAs, District Government Counsel Arun Saxena said.

The case relates to the issuance of a fake birth certificate for Abdullah Azam in which an FIR was filed with Ganj police station here by the BJP leader Akash Saxena.

The court fixed May 16 as the next date of hearing, the DGC said.

According to the FIR lodged in 2019, the complainant had alleged that SP leader Azam Khan and his wife had got a fake birth certificate issued for their son Abdullah Azam.

In 2020, after the bail applications of Azam Khan, his wife and son were rejected, they surrendered in court and were sent to jail in the case.

They were lodged in jail for about 10 months, after which the three were granted bail on the condition that they shall not tamper with the prosecution evidence or intimidate or put pressure on the witnesses during the investigation or trial.

They were directed to cooperate in the trial sincerely without seeking any adjournment.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the witness was present but he could not be examined as Abdullah Azam and Tazeen Fatima failed to appear. The two instead applied for a leave from the hearing, which was dismissed and the NBW was issued.

Abdullah Azam had won the Suar assembly seat in Rampur for the second consecutive time in the recent state polls.

The counsel said the issuance of NBW means the police can arrest the two and produce them in court in the matter.

Meanwhile, the sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday carried out a probe into the allegations of ''illegal fundraising'' and misappropriation of funds & undervaluation of the Trust property by the Jauhar Trust which runs Muhammad Ali Jauhar University founded by jailed Samajwadi party leader Azam Khan.

Saxena had levelled the allegations in this regard also.

A senior district official said that the officials of the Enforcement Directorate have carried out an inspection of the campus of the Muhammad Ali Jauhar University.

The Additional District Magistrate and the other officials were assisting them in the probe, the official said.

Local authorities including the Tehsildar and Sub Divisional Magistrate along with a heavy police contingent had also taken the measurements of the Enemy property land which was allegedly illegally occupied by the Jauhar Trust. PTI CORR SNS RT

