Blinken emphasized denuclearization goal in call with South Korea's foreign min - State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 19:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a call with South Korea's new foreign minister, Park Jin, in which he emphasized the shared goal of both countries for the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, the State Department said on Friday.
Blinken and Foreign Minister Park also condemned the recent ballistic missile launches by North Korea during their call on Thursday, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Park
- Antony Blinken
- South Korea's
- State
- Korean
- North Korea
- Ned Price
- U.S.
- State Department
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden to hold summit with incoming S.Korean president on May 21-Yonhap
Young S.Koreans dread revival of work dinners as pandemic eases
Some N.Koreans find ways around govt smartphone controls, report says
FinMin 'embarrassed' PM by putting out GST dues on day he admonished states: Chidambaram
South Korean activist resumes flying anti-North leaflets