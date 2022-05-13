Left Menu

Blinken emphasized denuclearization goal in call with South Korea's foreign min - State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 19:48 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a call with South Korea's new foreign minister, Park Jin, in which he emphasized the shared goal of both countries for the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, the State Department said on Friday.

Blinken and Foreign Minister Park also condemned the recent ballistic missile launches by North Korea during their call on Thursday, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

