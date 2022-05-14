Left Menu

Over 700,000 refugees from Ukraine registered in Germany -Welt

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-05-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 10:30 IST
More than 700,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine have been recorded in Germany thus far, Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Saturday, citing Interior Ministry data. Since the start of the war on Feb. 24 until May 11, 727,205 people have registered in Germany's Central Register of Foreigners (AZR), of which 93% hold Ukrainian citizenship, Welt reported. A significant number may have travelled on to other European Union countries or returned to Ukraine, it said.

Around 40% of Ukrainian refugees were minors and women make 81% of the adult refugees registered, Welt added. The Russian invasion has triggered a massive displacement of people, including more than 8 million Ukrainians within the country, according to the latest International Organization for Migration (IOM) report.

The number of people who have fled Ukraine has passed 6 million, in Europe's worst refugee crisis since the end of World War Two, a U.N. refugee agency said on Thursday.

