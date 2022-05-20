Shah on two-day visit to Arunachal from Saturday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a slew of development projects during his two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh from Saturday.

He will lay the foundation of a 51-feet-statue of sage Parshuram at Wakro in the Lohit district, besides launching around 40 projects, officials said here on Friday.

On Saturday, Shah will attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission School at Narottam Nagar, Deomali in Tirap district after which he would go to Namsai and lay the foundation of the Parshuram statue.

On Sunday, he will meet social organizations and also offer puja at the Golden Pagoda near Tengapani in the Namsai district.

Later, Shah will address a public meeting on Namsai's general ground and launch important projects, the officials said.

The home minister will also chair a security and development review meeting with Army, ITBP, SSB, Assam Rifles, BRO, and National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation LTD (NHIDCL) personnel at Namsai and attend a banquet with them before leaving for Delhi, they added.

This would be Shah's second visit to the northeastern state as the Union home minister. He had last visited Arunachal Pradesh in February 2020 to attend the 34th statehood day celebrations.

His visit had then drawn strong objections from China which lays claims to Arunachal Pradesh.

Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh is part of the mega cross-country tour during which he has been attending several public, political and official events.

The home minister has already visited Assam, Telangana, Kerala, and Uttarakhand as part of the tour and would be visiting Maharashtra and Gujarat next on May 27 and 28 respectively.

