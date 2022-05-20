Magadh Amrapali Colliery terror-funding case: NIA conducts searches in Jharkhand

The NIA conducted searches at six places in Jharkhand's Chatra district and one location in Ranchi on Friday in connection with a terror-funding case involving the Magadh Amrapali Colliery.

The case pertains to alleged raising of terror funds and money-laundering by a splinter group of the CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand and Bihar, two states affected by left-wing extremism, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

Some of the locals had formed an illegal operating committee in the coal region of Amrapali-Magadh, which was working for the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), declared an unlawful association by the Jharkhand government, the spokesperson said.

They were raising illegitimate funds from contractors, transporters and coal businessmen for TPC leaders Gopal Singh Bhokta, Mukesh Ganjhu, Kohramji, Akrmanji, Anischay Ganjhu, Bhikan Ganjhu, Deepu Singh and Bindu Ganjhu, he added.

The case, initially registered in January 2016, was re-registered by the NIA on February 16, 2018.

During the searches carried out at the premises of suspects, firearms, ammunition, Rs 3.66 lakh in cash, 11 vehicles, incriminating documents and digital devices were seized, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)