Youth Congress launches 'Bharat Jodo' campaign on death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday launched the "Rajiv Kranti Bharat Jodo" campaign on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. Thousands of Youth Congress workers from all over the country reached Talkatora Stadium on this occasion. IYC organized other programs like a blood donation camp, and a photo exhibition based on the life of Rajiv Gandhi.

National President of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV said that the revolutionary thought of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of Young India. "The foundation of the digital revolution we are in today was laid by Rajiv Gandhi in the country. It was Rajiv who gave the youth the power to vote by reducing the age limit. Through this program, we have started a new revolution as the beginning of connecting India," he said.

He also said that during the freedom struggle Mahatma Gandhi had dreamt of strengthening the villages, and Rajiv Gandhi fulfilled it. "Through Panchayati Raj, he brought authority and power to the doorstep of the villages. When there was an atmosphere of instability in the country, Rajiv Gandhi followed the path of Bapu and kept the country united through peace agreements," the National President of IYC said.

Indian Youth Congress National Media in-charge Rahul Rao said, "Through this program, 'Bharat Jodo Abhiyan' was started, as well as a blood donation camp and a photo exhibition based on the life of Rajiv Gandhi was also organized on the occasion of the death anniversary of Shri Rajiv Gandhi." Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 by the terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam or LTTE in Tamil Nadu during an election campaign. (ANI)

