Manoj Gaur becomes president of Credai-NCR

Realty firm Gaurs Group chairman Manoj Gaur has become the new president of Credai-NCR.

Amit Modi of County Group has been elevated as the president of CREDAI Western UP chapter, the association said in a statement.

Established in 1999, The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (Credai) is the apex body for private real estate developers in India, representing over 12,000 developers through 23 states and 205 city chapters across the country.

