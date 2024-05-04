"BJP is quite shameless...": Shashi Tharoor on freezing of Congress bank accounts in election campaign

Calling the Bharatiya Janata Party "shameless", Congress leader and party candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor on Saturday asserted that the freezing of the party's bank account in the middle of an elections campaign has played a "negative role." "Unfortunately the freezing of our bank accounts in the middle of an election campaign has played a negative role, some candidates have felt that they have not received adequate financial support...in some places, there is no doubt that Congress is fighting this election with one hand tied behind its back, just like AAP has its leaders in jail. We are finding that BJP is quite shameless about this thing," Tharoor told reporters.

He further questioned the raids conducted at Rahul Gandhi's helicopter and DMK leaders' helicopters. "They have been raiding Rahul Gandhi's helicopter, and DMK leaders' helicopters, has anyone raided any BJP leader's means of communication...this is one-sided behaviour by the BJP government. Try winning the election fair and square and not by tying up the hands of the opposition..." he added.

After Telangana police approached the court requesting permission for further investigation in the case involving the death of PhD scholar, Rohith Vemula, Tharoor questioned on whom instruction Vemula was being "mistreated." "Look I have to read the full police report. The fact is a young bright child was driven to suicide the way he was treated. So if he suffered we have to still understand why he suffered. Why people were mistreating him and on whom instruction he was being treated like this," he said on the Rohith Vemula case.

Rohith Vemula died by suicide in January 2016 allegedly upset over disciplinary actions taken against him by Hyderabad Central University where he was pursuing a PhD. Earlier in the day, Rohith Vemula's family met with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and submitted a representation urging the Congress government in the state to reinvestigate the case.

Vemula was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a hostel room on January 17, 2016. He was allegedly upset over disciplinary actions taken against him by the university. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)