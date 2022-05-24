Allahabad HC to get 10 more permanent judges
The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of ten additional judges of the Allahabad High Court as permanent judges.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2022 08:07 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 08:07 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of ten additional judges of the Allahabad High Court as permanent judges.
According to the official statement, Justices Sanjay Kumar Pachori, Subhash Chandra Sharma, Subhash Chand (Presently working in Jharkhand High Court on transfer), Saroj Yadav, Mohd. Aslam, Anil Kumar Ojha, Sadhna Rani (Thakur), Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi, Ajai Tyagi, and Ajai Kumar Srivastava-I, have been approved for permanent judges of the Allahabad High Court. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Howzat Signs Shardul Thakur as Its Newest Brand Ambassador
AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar among celebs to walk Cannes 2022 Red Carpet with Anurag Thakur
Anurag Thakur to lead delegation from India to Cannes Film Festival
Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur’s crime thriller titled 'Gumraah'
Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming crime thriller titled 'Gumraah'