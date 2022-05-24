Left Menu

Allahabad HC to get 10 more permanent judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of ten additional judges of the Allahabad High Court as permanent judges.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2022 08:07 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 08:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to the official statement, Justices Sanjay Kumar Pachori, Subhash Chandra Sharma, Subhash Chand (Presently working in Jharkhand High Court on transfer), Saroj Yadav, Mohd. Aslam, Anil Kumar Ojha, Sadhna Rani (Thakur), Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi, Ajai Tyagi, and Ajai Kumar Srivastava-I, have been approved for permanent judges of the Allahabad High Court. (ANI)

