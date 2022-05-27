Left Menu

Ladakh: 7 soldiers killed as bus carrying 26 army personnel falls into Shyok river

As many as seven Indian Army soldiers lost their lives after the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh on Friday.

ANI | Turtuk (Ladakh) | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 17:21 IST
Ladakh: 7 soldiers killed as bus carrying 26 army personnel falls into Shyok river
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as seven Indian Army soldiers lost their lives after the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh on Friday. There were 26 soldiers in the bus, which was moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif.

The accident took place at 9 am around 25 km from Thoise. The bus fell to a depth of around 50-60 feet, resulting in injuries to all occupants. The Army officials further informed that the injured were evacuated to the 403 Field Hospital at Partapur and surgical teams from Leh have moved to Partapur.

An Army statement said that dedicated efforts were being made to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured, including requisition of air effort from the Air Force to shift the more serious casualties to Western Command. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
4
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022