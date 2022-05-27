Ladakh: 7 soldiers killed as bus carrying 26 army personnel falls into Shyok river
As many as seven Indian Army soldiers lost their lives after the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh on Friday.
As many as seven Indian Army soldiers lost their lives after the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh on Friday. There were 26 soldiers in the bus, which was moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif.
The accident took place at 9 am around 25 km from Thoise. The bus fell to a depth of around 50-60 feet, resulting in injuries to all occupants. The Army officials further informed that the injured were evacuated to the 403 Field Hospital at Partapur and surgical teams from Leh have moved to Partapur.
An Army statement said that dedicated efforts were being made to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured, including requisition of air effort from the Air Force to shift the more serious casualties to Western Command. (ANI)
