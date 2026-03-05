Northern Army Commander's Strategic Border Visit Bolsters Security Morale
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Northern Army Commander, examined security efforts in Poonch and Rajouri. He praised troops for professionalism amidst complex counter-terrorism operations and reviewed intelligence and operational capabilities for sustained operations, emphasizing morale and readiness in challenging security situations.
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Northern Army Commander, conducted a strategic visit to the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on the security situation and counter-terrorism efforts, according to official reports on Thursday.
The Army commander expressed his admiration for the troops' high morale and professionalism in defending the borderline amidst challenging conditions. Lt Gen Sharma's visit included significant areas such as Shahsitar in Poonch and Hanjanwali in the Rajouri sector.
The Army's Northern Command shared that during the visit, discussions were held on enhancing intelligence grids and operational capabilities, essential factors for conducting successful operations in a complex security landscape. The dedication of the troops under such demanding circumstances was also lauded by the Commander.
