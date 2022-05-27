Left Menu

Inverted Rifle and Helmet, symbol of fallen soldiers at India Gate shifted to National War Memorial

The Armed Forces on Friday shifted the Inverted Rifle and the Helmet, the symbol of fallen soldiers of the 1971 war, from India Gate in the national capital to Param Yodha Sthal at the National War Memorial.

27-05-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Armed Forces on Friday shifted the Inverted Rifle and the Helmet, the symbol of fallen soldiers of the 1971 war, from India Gate in the national capital to Param Yodha Sthal at the National War Memorial. The same was installed in the midst of Busts of Param Vir Chakra Awardees on the premises during the ceremony.

"With this ceremony, the integration of the Memorial of Fallen Soldiers of 1971 war with National War Memorial has been completed," said a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence. The ceremony was led by the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Air Marshal BR Krishna and attended by Adjutant General equivalents from the three Services.

"As part of the ceremony, a final salute was given and CISC offered a wreath at India Gate. Thereafter the Inverted Rifle and Helmet were removed and carried in a ceremonial vehicle to the Param Yodha Sthal and installed at a newly created monument. CISC accompanied by the AGs equivalents from three Services presented a salute to the new monument," said the statement. Earlier this year, the flames of the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' were merged with that of the National War Memorial in a ceremony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

