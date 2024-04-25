Accused Nabbed in Tragic Stabbing Death of Ice Cream Vendor Near India Gate

An ice cream vendor was stabbed to death near India Gate in the high-security area in central Delhi on Wednesday night in what police suspect was a crime related to a love triangle.

The police arrested the accused from Noida in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

The victim, identified as Prabhat (25), was standing near his ice cream cart when he was attacked by Ajay alias Akshay at the C-Hexagon of India Gate at around 9 pm. Passersby informed the police after they saw Prabhat lying on the ground in an unconscious state, the police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said due to the sensitivity of the case, around 12 police teams were formed and multiple CCTV cameras and technical evidence were analysed, The accused, Ajay, was arrested within eight hours. Prabhat's two mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the accused. However, the knife used in the commission of crime is yet to be recovered, the police said.

The police said that Prabhat and Ajay were in a relationship with a teenage girl who lives in south Delhi.

''During interrogation, Ajay confessed to killing Prabhat and revealed that he was introduced by the girl to Prabhat as she wanted to get rid of him,'' another police official said.

The girl will also be questioned to verify the claims. If her role is established, action will be taken against her, the official said.

The police said Prabhakar, hailing from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, was staying in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar. He used to sell ice cream on his cart in South and New Delhi.

Ajay, a native of UP's Gonda, used to work in a tent house in Noida.

''On Wednesday night, Ajay came with a knife and stabbed Prabhat multiple times and fled from the scene,'' the police official said.

''Ajay's movement was traced and subsequently he was nabbed from Noida, the police said.

