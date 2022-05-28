Putin tells French and German leaders he's willing to discuss Ukrainian grain shipments
Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 18:08 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin told the leaders of France and Germany in a phone call on Saturday that Russia was willing to discuss ways to make it possible for Ukraine to export grain from Black Sea ports, the Kremlin said.
