Russia, Serbian presidents agree on further gas supplies - Kremlin
Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 15:59 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic agreed in a phone call on Sunday that Russia will continue supplying natural gas to Serbia and the two countries will bolster their partnership, the Kremlin said.
The two leaders also discussed the issue of Ukraine and Kosovo, according to the Kremlin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
