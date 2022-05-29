Left Menu

Russia, Serbian presidents agree on further gas supplies - Kremlin

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 15:59 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic agreed in a phone call on Sunday that Russia will continue supplying natural gas to Serbia and the two countries will bolster their partnership, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders also discussed the issue of Ukraine and Kosovo, according to the Kremlin.

