UP CM Yogi Adityanath to lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha on Wednesday.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-06-2022 06:02 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 06:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha on Wednesday. Chief Minister Adityanath will take part in the ceremony by placing the first carved stone in it. Seers and saints from across the country have been invited for the occasion.

The construction of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram temple and since then the construction work of the temple is going on. The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (now retired) had on November 9, 2019, unanimously delivered its verdict that the land in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood, belongs to Ram Lalla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

