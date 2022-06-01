Russia's nuclear forces holding manoeuvre drills - report
Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2022 07:47 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 07:47 IST
Russia's nuclear forces are holding drills in the Ivanovo province, northeast of Moscow, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Wednesday.
Some 1,000 servicemen are exercising in intense manoeuvres using over 100 vehicles including Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, it cited the ministry as saying.
