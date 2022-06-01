Don Higgins appointed as next Administrator of Tokelau

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of Don Higgins as the next Administrator of Tokelau.

"Aotearoa New Zealand is first and foremost a Pacific nation. We value the strong and enduring relationships that we have with countries throughout the region and I know these will only continue to grow," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Our relationship with Tokelau is constitutionally unique. For over 70 years we have been united through mutual obligations, responsibilities and shared citizenship," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"The Administrator's role is to support the Tokelau Government to deliver quality public services to the people of Tokelau, and to help manage the relationship between our countries.

"Mr Higgins will also oversee Aotearoa New Zealand's development assistance to Tokelau, which is focused on strengthening Tokelau's resilience to climate change, and includes major investments in education, internet connectivity, and renewable energy," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Don Higgins is currently New Zealand's acting High Commissioner in Solomon Islands and has previously served as High Commissioner in Solomon Islands and Kiribati, and as an Adviser to the Tokelau Administrator from 2012 to 2014.

"Mr Higgin's experience as a High Commissioner, his extensive understanding of the Pacific, and his knowledge of Tokelau make him ideal for this role. I have no doubt he will make a valuable contribution to the special relationship our two countries share," Nanaia Mahuta said.

