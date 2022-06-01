Russia says it's completed testing of hypersonic Zircon cruise missile
Russia has completed testing of its hypersonic Zircon cruise missile and will deploy it before the end of the year on a new frigate of its Northern Fleet, a senior military official said on Wednesday.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia has completed testing of its hypersonic Zircon cruise missile and will deploy it before the end of the year on a new frigate of its Northern Fleet, a senior military official said on Wednesday. Alexander Moiseyev, commander of the Northern Fleet, said the Admiral Golovko frigate would become the first to be armed full-time with the Zircon, TASS news agency reported.
President Vladimir Putin has described the Zircon as part of a new generation of unrivaled arms systems, traveling at nine times the speed of sound. Russia has suffered heavy losses during its three-month war in Ukraine but has continued to stage high-profile tests of its newest missiles.
The defense ministry said last week it had successfully test-fired a Zircon cruise missile from a vessel in the Barents Sea to a target some 1,000 km (625 miles) away in the White Sea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- White Sea
- Barents Sea
- TASS
- Vladimir Putin
- Northern Fleet
- Zircon
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Govt secures potassic, phosphatic fertilizers for Kharif season: Mandaviya
Russian investigators to question Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at Azovstal - TASS
McDonald's Russia franchisees to have option of working under new brand -TASS
More than half of Ukrainian fighters have left Azovstal plant - TASS
McDonald's Russia franchisees to have option of working under new brand -TASS