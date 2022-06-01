Left Menu

Germany to send IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine -Scholz

Scholz said talks were continuing with Germany's partners on ways to further arm Ukraine against the Russian attack. On Tuesday, the chancellor announced that Germany would deliver infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to Greece so that the government in Athens can pass on Soviet-style weapons to Ukraine.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-06-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 14:48 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
Germany will supply Ukraine with the IRIS-T air defense system, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, following pleas from Kyiv and German opposition parties to step up heavy weapons deliveries.

Scholz said Germany had been "delivering continuously since the beginning of the war", pointing to more than 15 million rounds of ammunition, 100,000 grenades, and over 5,000 anti-tank mines sent to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24. "Most recently, the government has decided that we will deliver the most modern air defense system that Germany has in the form of the IRIS-T," Scholz told lawmakers in the Bundestag.

A security source told Reuters last month that Germany was considering supplying IRIS-T SLM medium-range surface-to-air defense systems to Ukraine. Responding to critics in his speech to parliament, Scholz said his government had responded to the Russian attack with a "massive change of policy in Germany" by opting to send heavy weapons into a war zone.

Ukraine's requests for heavy weapons intensified in recent weeks when Moscow turned its fiercest firepower on the country's east after failing to take the capital, Kyiv. Scholz said talks were continuing with Germany's partners on ways to further arm Ukraine against the Russian attack.

On Tuesday, the chancellor announced that Germany would deliver infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to Greece so that the government in Athens can pass on Soviet-style weapons to Ukraine.

