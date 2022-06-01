Left Menu

Soccer-West Ham's Zouma given 180 hours of community service for kicking his cat

The Frenchman's brother, Yoan, has been sentenced to 140 hours of community service. The two brothers were charged under the Animal Welfare Act after viral video, filmed by Yoan and posted on social media in February, showed Kurt dropping one of his cats and kicking it across the floor.

Kurt Zouma Image Credit: Wikipedia

West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma has been ordered to do 180 hours of community service and banned from keeping cats for five years after pleading guilty to kicking and slapping his pet cat, British media said on Wednesday. The Frenchman's brother, Yoan, has been sentenced to 140 hours of community service.

The two brothers were charged under the Animal Welfare Act after a viral video, filmed by Yoan and posted on social media in February, showed Kurt dropping one of his cats and kicking it across the floor. "Both of you took part in this disgraceful and reprehensible act with this pet cat," said district judge Susan Holtham. "The cat looked up to you to care for its needs. On that date, in February you did not provide for its needs."

