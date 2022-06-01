Men linked to terror group arrested in Norway, Bulgaria

Norway's domestic security agency said Wednesday that a man has been arrested in Oslo on suspicion of taking part in a terror organization, and that another person identified as a Norwegian student has been arrested in Bulgaria in a coordinated action.

The suspect placed in custody in the Norwegian capital will face a pre-trial custody hearing later Wednesday following his arrest a day earlier. He hasn't been identified Trond Hugubakken, a spokesman for the agency, known by its acronym PST, told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that the arrest in Bulgaria took place on the strength of a European arrest warrant issued by the prosecuting authority in Norway and added that there had been an investigation in the Scandinavian country.

No details were immediately available.

