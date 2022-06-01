Left Menu

Two killed, one injured after clash during orchestra show

A person from one of the groups, who was carrying a pistol, fired indiscriminately at the other group, Chanho police station in charge Vivekanand Dubey told PTI.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-06-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 16:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were shot dead and one person received bullet injuries after a clash during an orchestra show on the outskirts of the Jharkhand state capital in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Ramdega village within the limits of the Chanho police station area around 3 am.

The villagers had organised the programme to celebrate a religious festival, 'Manda Puja', without informing the local police station, the police said.

During the event, two groups clashed outside the changing room of women performers. A person from one of the groups, who was carrying a pistol, fired indiscriminately at the other group, Chanho police station in charge Vivekanand Dubey told PTI.

An eye-witness to the incident told police that some youths were allegedly peeping into the changing room of women artists. When others protested, one of the peeping toms took out a pistol and fired at them.

''Due to the bullet injuries, two persons, identified as Suraj Sahu (24) and Abhay Sahu (23), died, while the injured man was admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi,'' the police officer said.

One of the persons involved in the crime is from the McCluskieganj police station area, Dubey said.

