Sweden to continue dialogue with Turkey over NATO bid, PM says

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 01-06-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 17:21 IST
Magdalena Andersson Image Credit: Flickr
  • Sweden

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday the Nordic country would continue its dialogue with Turkey over Ankara's objections concerning its application to join the NATO military alliance. "I'm looking forward to constructive meetings with Turkey in the near future," she told a news conference with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"Our responses to demands and also questions from Turkey we will take directly with Turkey and also sort out any issues and misunderstandings that there might be." Sweden and Finland both applied to join NATO last month but their bids have faced unexpected objections from Ankara which accuses them of being safe havens for Kurdish militants and wants them to reverse an arms exports ban.

