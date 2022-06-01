Junior engineer arrested for accepting bribe in Assam

A junior engineer in Assam's Director of Municipal Administration office here was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly taking a bribe from a contractor, police said.

A complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption that the engineer, Debashis Das, had demanded Rs 50,000 as a bribe from the complainant for processing a file for sanctioning his work bill.

Accordingly, a trap was laid near the office of the Director of Municipal Administration on Wednesday. Das was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant.

A search was also conducted at the junior engineer’s residence here and cash of Rs 3 lakh along with documents was seized. A case has been registered against Das under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and necessary legal actions are being initiated, a release issued by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption said.

