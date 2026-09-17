New Leadership Amidst Controversy: Kovalskyi Appointed as Ukraine's Acting Prosecutor General
Anton Kovalskyi has been appointed as Ukraine's acting prosecutor general, following the removal of Ruslan Kravchenko by President Zelenskiy. Kravchenko's departure comes after anti-corruption investigations targeted his office. Despite denying allegations, he has made counter-claims against anti-corruption bodies. Kovalskyi previously led the Khmelnytskyi regional prosecutor's office.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has named Anton Kovalskyi as the new acting prosecutor general through a presidential decree. This development follows the removal of former prosecutor general Ruslan Kravchenko, a decision affirmed by lawmakers earlier this week.
Kovalskyi, 42, who has been heading the regional prosecutor's office in the Khmelnytskyi region since July 2025, steps into his new role amidst significant controversy. Kravchenko resigned following a probe by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) which alleged the organization of a fraudulent ring to protect call centers.
Despite these allegations, Kravchenko has maintained his innocence, further escalating the situation by accusing NABU chief Semen Kryvonos of document falsification and obstructing investigations. NABU and SAPO have dismissed these accusations, leaving the narrative steeped in intrigue.
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