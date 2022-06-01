All cops told to follow Covid norms, Delhi Police says after rap from court

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has been issuing instructions to its staff from time to time to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and adhere to Motor Vehicles Act while performing their duty, on a day the High Court directed the force to take action against erring officials.

This comes after the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Police to take action against officials found not following COVID-19 norms of wearing masks and riding two-wheelers without helmets.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta said police officials should be leading by example by complying with the law and they are bound to follow Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines on COVID-19 as any other citizen.

“Police officers are equally bound by directions issued by the DDMA, as any other citizen. We are of the view that they should lead by example,” the bench said. Delhi Police's official spokesperson Suman Nalwa said, “In conformity with the rules, the Delhi Police has been regularly issuing instructions to its staff members to follow mandated regulations given by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines on Covid safety, and Motor Vehicles Act from time to time, and it will ensure their strict compliance.” In sync with the direction given by the high court, Nalwa said it will be absolutely followed in spirit.

According to police, section 210B of the MV Act states that any authority that is empowered to enforce the provision of this Act shall, if such authority commits an offence under this Act, shall be liable for twice the penalty corresponding to that offence under this Act.

