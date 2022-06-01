Delhi L-G proposes developing Bhatti Mines reserve forest into eco-tourism hub

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena has proposed developing the Bhatti Mines reserve forest area into an eco-tourism hub and asked officials to prepare a plan for it within two months.

''The full potential of the Bhatti Mines reserve forest area could be realized by developing it into an eco-tourism destination,'' he said.

The L-G also directed officials to develop mined-out pits in the rain shadow area of the reserved forest into water bodies by linking them to neighbouring areas which persistently face waterlogging issues.

He asked the officials to undertake a contour survey of the area to ascertain and map the flow of water in the catchment which would help in the laying of channels leading up to the pits.

The district magistrate of South Delhi has been directed to identify waterlogging hotspots in the vicinity within a week so that connecting lines could be laid leading up to the pits at the earliest, a statement said.

Saxena directed that treated water be used for horticulture purposes as far as possible in the area, and asked the Delhi Jal Board to submit an action plan for the same within a week.

