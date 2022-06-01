Nagpur cops nab 62 undertrial prisoners who failed to return to jail after parole expiry

Nagpur Police nabbed 62 undertrial prisoners who failed to return to the central jail even after the expiry of their parole granted to them during the COVID-19 pandemic, a top officer said on Wednesday.

These prisoners are now sent back to the Nagpur Central Jail. They were released on parole last year to decongest jails during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said a special operation was conducted after preparing a list of such prisoners from the Central Jail.

He said ten undertrial prisoners are yet to be nabbed. The police have prepared a list of 48 prisoners whose parole period will come to end this month. The concerned police station officers have been tasked to send the prisoner back to jail on the last day of his parole, Kumar added.

Parole is given to a prisoner for a specific reason like the death of a relative or to attend the marriage of a family member, and is subject to the prisoner's conduct in the jail. An officer of the Nagpur Central Jail said 493 prisoners from Nagpur city and district, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts are absconding after their parole expired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)