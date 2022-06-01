Left Menu

Maha: Man commits suicide in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-06-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 22:57 IST
Maha: Man commits suicide in Nagpur
A 26-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Rana Pratap Nagar area of the city in the early hours of the day, an official said. Tejas Suryakant Malwatkar, a resident of Pande Layout, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his first-floor apartment, he said.

The victim worked at the metro station in Nagpur and hailed from Solapur, where his parents and sister currently reside, the official said.

A suicide note was recovered from the scene, in which the victim claimed that he was taking the extreme step as god was calling him, he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, the official added.

