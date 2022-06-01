BRIEF-Ukraine President's chief of staff, responding to latest U.S. weapons announcement, tweets 'Thank you allies. Let's defeat Russia together'
Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 23:34 IST
June 1 (Reuters) -
* UKRAINE PRESIDENT'S CHIEF OF STAFF, RESPONDING TO LATEST U.S. WEAPONS ANNOUNCEMENT, TWEETS 'THANK YOU ALLIES. LET'S DEFEAT RUSSIA TOGETHER' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
