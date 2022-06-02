Left Menu

Kidney racket busted in Delhi, 10 held

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 00:01 IST
With the arrest of 10 people, the Delhi Police has busted a racket allegedly involved in illegal kidney transplantation in south Delhi's Huaz Khas, an official said on Wednesday.

The gang members would target men in the age group of 20 to 30 years who were in need of money and convince them to sell their kidney, they said.

They have transplanted more than 20 kidneys till now, police said.

On May 26, the Hauz Khas Police Station received a tip-off regarding an illegal kidney transplantation racket operating in the area.

Kuldeep Ray Vishwakarma (46), an operating theatre technician, was the kingpin of the gang and the illegal operations were carried out at the clinic of Dr Sonu Rohilla in Guhana, Sonipat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said. “Vishwakarma paid everyone according to their roles and had done 12-14 illegal transplantations during the last six-seven months at the Guhana clinic. He along with some of the other gang members worked at a prominent private hospital in Delhi,” the officer said.

While Shailesh Patel (23) and Sarvjeet Jailwal (37) would lure the victims, one Md Latif (24), who worked at an imaging centre in Hauz Khas, helped in conducting their medical tests, she said.

Vikas (24) was responsible for accommodation and transportation to Guhana and one Ranjit Gupta (43) would look after the victims before taking them to the clinic in Haryana.

Apart from Rohilla (37), Dr Sourabh Mittal (37) too was involved in the illegal transplantation, police said.

Vishwakarma’s two associates -- Om Prakash Sharma (48) and Manoj Tiwari (36) too were arrested, police said.

