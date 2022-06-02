Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
* Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said 70% of Sievierodonetsk was held by Russian forces, 10-15% was a "grey zone" and the rest was held by Ukraine. * Russia criticized a U.S. decision to supply advanced rocket systems and munitions to Ukraine, warning of an increased risk of direct confrontation with Washington.
Russian forces were attempting to consolidate their hold on Ukraine's industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, edging closer to claiming a big prize in their offensive in the eastern Donbas region. FIGHTING
* U.S. President Biden announced a new $700 million weapons package for Ukraine that will include high mobility artillery rocket systems, which can accurately hit targets as far away as 80 km (50 miles). * The Biden administration plans to sell Ukraine four MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones that can be armed with Hellfire missiles for battlefield use against Russia, sources said.
* A number of civilians are sheltering from Russian shelling under a chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk and authorities fear it may still have stocks of dangerous materials, the regional governor told Reuters. * Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said 70% of Sievierodonetsk was held by Russian forces, 10-15% was a "grey zone" and the rest was held by Ukraine.
* Russia criticized a U.S. decision to supply advanced rocket systems and munitions to Ukraine, warning of an increased risk of direct confrontation with Washington. ECONOMY
* Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is likely to drop to 19.2 million tonnes from a record 33 million tonnes in 2021, the Ukrainian grain traders' union UGA said. * Poland stands to get an economic boost from agreements to help Ukraine, the prime minister said as he opened temporary housing funded and built by Warsaw in a town that was largely destroyed during the war with Russia.
DIPLOMACY * Russia said on Wednesday that it did not rule out a meeting between President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, but that any such talks needed to be prepared in advance.
COMING UP * Biden and his national security adviser will meet NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg in Washington on Thursday, the White House said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)