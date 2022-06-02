Left Menu

Bank employee shot dead in Kulgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-06-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 11:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead on Thursday by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The employee of the Ellaqui Dehati Bank, Vijay Kumar was shot inside the bank premises, the officials said.

He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries on the way. Further details of the incident are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

