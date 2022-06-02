Maha: Four godowns gutted in fire, nobody injured

Four godowns were destroyed in a major fire in a complex in Bhiwandi township of Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Thursday. The fire incident occurred in the godown complex located in the Dapoda area around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, chief of Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) Avinash Sawant said. But nobody was injured in the blaze, he said.

''Two fire engines of the civic bodies of Bhiwandi Nizampur and Thane were engaged in the firefighting operation for about three hours before it was brought under control,'' Sawant said, adding that the cause of the fire is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)