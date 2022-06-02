Left Menu

Maha: Four godowns gutted in fire, nobody injured

Four godowns were destroyed in a major fire in a complex in Bhiwandi township of Maharashtras Thane district, a civic official said on Thursday. The fire incident occurred in the godown complex located in Dapoda area around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, chief of Thane civic bodys regional disaster management cell RDMC Avinash Sawant said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-06-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 12:45 IST
Maha: Four godowns gutted in fire, nobody injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four godowns were destroyed in a major fire in a complex in Bhiwandi township of Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Thursday. The fire incident occurred in the godown complex located in the Dapoda area around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, chief of Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) Avinash Sawant said. But nobody was injured in the blaze, he said.

''Two fire engines of the civic bodies of Bhiwandi Nizampur and Thane were engaged in the firefighting operation for about three hours before it was brought under control,'' Sawant said, adding that the cause of the fire is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global
4
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022