Police constable hacked to death in UP's Kanpur

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 02-06-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 12:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year-old police constable was hacked to death at his rented accommodation here, police said on Thursday.

The body of Desh Deepak was found lying in a pool of blood, police said, adding that the incident took place at the Braham Nagar locality here.

The constable who originally hails from Firozabad was posted in Bilhaur in 2019, they said.

Station House Officer, Bilhaur, Arvind Kumar Singh, said Deepak's family informed him that they were not getting any response on his mobile which was switched off since Wednesday noon.

When the police reached the constable's house, it was locked from the outside, Singh said. The police broke the locks on the door and found the constable dead, he added.

Prima facie it appears that the constable, who got married in April, was first strangulated with a piece of cloth after which his neck was slit with a sharp-edged weapon, Singh said.

The SHO said forensic experts and dog squads have also been called to solve the case.

