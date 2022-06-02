Left Menu

Gehlot condemns killing of bank employee in J&K's Kulgam

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the killing of a Rajasthan resident by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district on Thursday. He said the NDA government has failed to restore peace in Kashmir. He said the central government should ensure the safety of citizens in Kashmir.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-06-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 13:06 IST
Gehlot condemns killing of bank employee in J&K's Kulgam
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the killing of a Rajasthan resident by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday. He said the NDA government has failed to restore peace in Kashmir. Vijay Kumar, an employee of Ellaqui Dehati Bank in Kulgam and a resident of Hanimangarh in Rajasthan was shot dead inside the bank premises, officials said.

''The killing of Mr Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, working in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by terrorists is highly condemnable. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and courage to his family,'' Gehlot tweeted. He said the central government should ensure the safety of citizens in Kashmir. ''Such killing of our citizens by terrorists will not be tolerated,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global
4
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022