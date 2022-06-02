Gehlot condemns killing of bank employee in J&K's Kulgam

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the killing of a Rajasthan resident by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday. He said the NDA government has failed to restore peace in Kashmir. Vijay Kumar, an employee of Ellaqui Dehati Bank in Kulgam and a resident of Hanimangarh in Rajasthan was shot dead inside the bank premises, officials said.

''The killing of Mr Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, working in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by terrorists is highly condemnable. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and courage to his family,'' Gehlot tweeted. He said the central government should ensure the safety of citizens in Kashmir. ''Such killing of our citizens by terrorists will not be tolerated,'' he said.

