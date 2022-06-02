Sweden to supply more military aid including anti-ship missiles to Ukraine
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 02-06-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 16:52 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden will provide Ukraine with more economic aid and military equipment, the Nordic country's defence and finance ministers said on Thursday.
Finance Minister Mikael Damberg and Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist told a news conference the military equipment would include anti-ship missiles and more anti-tank weapons.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Peter Hultqvist
- Sweden
- Defence
- Ukraine
Advertisement