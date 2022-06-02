Left Menu

Three on way to Khatu Shyam temple killed in car crash

Three men were killed and one other was injured on Thursday when their car rammed into a stationary truck in Rajasthans Sikar district while they were on their way to the famous Khatu Shyam temple, police said.The accident occurred in the morning in Ranoli area on the Jaipur-Bikaner highway.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-06-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 18:54 IST
Three men were killed and one other was injured on Thursday when their car rammed into a stationary truck in Rajasthan's Sikar district while they were on their way to the famous Khatu Shyam temple, police said.

The accident occurred in the morning in Ranoli area on the Jaipur-Bikaner highway. The car occupants were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared three of them dead on arrival, police said.

The deceased were identified as Manjeet Kumar (20), Navneet Kumar (24) and Ashish Rathi (22).

The injured is being treated at the hospital, police said. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, they said.

